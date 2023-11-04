Local members of the American Red Cross recount their time helping with relief efforts in Hawaii

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Recently released police body camera footage showed a first hand account of the devastation in Hawaii that happened in August.

“I’ve been on enough of these disaster calls you kind of know what to expect, but there’s always something new,” said Dave Nelson.

He got an email from The American Red Cross and decided to join the first wave of volunteers sent to Lahaina to help with relief efforts.

His job was to help get affected residents shelter, however it proved to be easier said than done.

“Because it’s an island disaster. You can’t relocate people like you can when you are in the United States. You can’t relocate to other areas. You’re stuck on an island,” said Nelson.

Instead of congregating people in one location, Nelson helped with putting them in hotels.

“Something that not everybody has done. That’s a relatively new function that started a little bit during COVID,” said Nelson.

He was there for 3 weeks. Nelson said over the last few months, an estimated 7,000 were placed in 40 hotels.

“You know, when we show up, unfortunately something bad has happened,” said Jenny Legaspi.

She arrived in Hawaii as Nelson was leaving.

“It’s always devastating to to see all of that damage. That’s just something that that, you know, that these local communities will have to go through for for months and years,” said Legaspi.

She said 40% of the affected population is Filipino like herself.

“[What] comes to your mind that these are large families, model generation now that really kind of went through this,” said Legaspi.

She also feels for the American Red Cross team based on the island that was devastated by the wild fires that killed and displaced so many.

“And, you know, these are our partners that live in that community. So they were also they know a lot of the survivors personally,” said Legaspi.

“This is what we train for. This is the job of the Red Cross,” said Nelson.

He said he would go back if the opportunity arises.

“And because it’s an island again, it’s going to take a long time to get the rebuilding done,” said Nelson.

Both he and Legaspi say there is still so much more to do.

“You have to focus on the the things that you that you achieved,” said Legaspi.

They both said that The American Red Cross is always looking for help with disaster relief, including efforts in Maui County, Hawaii.

If you would like to learn more, click here.

You can also reach out to the American Red Cross team in Eau Claire.

Mary Jane Thomsen is the executive director. Here email is maryjane.thomsen@redcross.org

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.