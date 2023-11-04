Mild weather sticks around into the new work week with very few rain chances

After patchy areas of fog to kick off our Saturday, the weather turned out to be quite beautiful with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will start to filter into the area tonight as our next weather-maker comes together over Southwestern Canada. High pressure will slowly drift out of Wisconsin to the southeast while a warm front begins to lift northward. Light winds are expected from the south-southeast with overnight lows leveling off near freezing. Mainly cloudy skies will take us into tomorrow with a stray shower or sprinkle not being ruled out as south and southeast winds turn a bit breezy under the warm front ahead of our incoming low pressure system. This will lead to a plume of mild air building into locations under the boundary, with highs forecast to reach the 50s for much of Western Wisconsin. Some of our southern counties may even have a chance to at least hit 60! Chances for showers will increase tomorrow night, especially along and north of I-94 as low pressure slides along the international border to the northwest. A tightening pressure gradient will give way to breezy winds overnight with temperatures only dropping a few degrees.

A warm front lifts northward as low pressure approaches from the west (WEAU)

On Monday, the storm system will exit eastward, dragging a trailing cold front through Western Wisconsin as it does so. Things will dry out with a mostly cloudy sky to start the new work week, and breezy west winds at 10-20 mph. Highs will hold steady in the low 50s initially before slowly falling the rest of the day. Tuesday will bring more quiet weather as a high pressure system skirts by over Southern Canada, while another low and front take shape to the west. Clouds will linger with temperatures right around average in the mid-40s. A few showers will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as the system pushes through, but there are indications for it to be weak in nature with low rain totals. The rest of the week currently looks quiet as surface high pressure becomes established over the Western United States. Variable clouds and sunshine will carry into the start of next weekend with breezy winds on Thursday. As for temperatures, there are some disagreements on how the upper-level flow will play out late-week, and that will factor into our highs. For now, seasonable readings in the low to mid-40s are reasonable.

