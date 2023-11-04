A seasonable, comfortable weekend with isolated showers possible Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some patchy fog is possible Saturday morning, but that should burn off quickly. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, but should be back in the 50s by Sunday!

A seasonable and mostly dry weekend. (WEAU)

After some patchy morning fog burns off, we are looking at a beautiful Saturday for early November! Winds will be light and with plenty of sunshine, it will feel very comfortable outside. And this is true even though it is going to be a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs in the mid-40s. By this evening, cloud cover will slowly make a comeback, from northwest to southeast. We should remain dry though, but with the cloud cover in place, it won’t be as cool as last night, with lows hovering around freezing.

Increasing sunshine. Cool but comfortable with only light winds. (WEAU)

Sunday is looking quite different. For starters, it will be milder again, with temperatures reaching into the low-50s. It’s also setting up to be a cloudy one, with a chance of a few light rain showers by late morning and early afternoon. And especially later in the day, winds will start to pick up more from the south. This is all part of a storm system pushing in Sunday night, with a better chance for some widespread rain by then. This continues into early Monday morning, but Monday should be mostly dry. Same deal on Tuesday, but temperatures will gradually start to drop again, back into the mid-40s for highs. Our next larger storm system is expected to arrive on Wednesday, with good chances of rain lingering into Thursday as well.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.