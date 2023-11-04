SportScene 13 for Friday, November 3rd (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Area football looked to put themselves on the doorstep of the state championship next weekend.

Boyceville fell to Edgar, Rice Lake took down Onalaska, Baldwin-Woodville topped Somerset, New Richmond squared off with Waunakee, Grantsburg took on Cameron, and Bangor upset Cashton.

In 8-player football, Thorp defeated McDonell to punch their ticket to the state championship.

