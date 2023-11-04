Wisconsin Democrats launch canvasses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the 2024 election on the horizon, Wisconsin’s democratic party is leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to connect with voters.

To gain support in the upcoming election, Wisconsin Democrats have kicked off a canvassing campaign, spanning across Eau Claire, La Crosse, and Superior.

Wisconsin Democratic Chairman, Ben Wikler, said he hopes this will solidify their presence around the state.

“Our goal is not to persuade anyone of anything or sell anything. It’s to ask voters what they care about, to actually sit down and listen, connect with people in their own communities, and make sure that Democrats are right there in tune with the voters of Wisconsin,” Wikler said.

In response to the democratic campaign, a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Matt Fisher, told WEAU in part,

“Wisconsin Democrats clearly need more than a year to desperately explain away their abysmal record of high prices and declining wages. Wisconsinites know and trust Republicans to reverse the disastrous results of Bidenomics for working families.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.