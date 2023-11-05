The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 15 vendors filled The Brewing Projekt to get the community into the holiday spirit.

The Holiday Market and Vendor Fair is back for the season at The Brewing Projekt.

At the event, vendors sold clothing, jewelry, and art.

The lead bartender, Jasmine Deming says the markets help instill a sense of community while supporting local artists.

She says that’s something The Brewing Projekts tries to do with these events.

“We at The Brewing Projekt like to consider us like a family community kind of thing. We love having different types of local vendors. Local foods always come in and it gives like people in the community, just a sense of local ness and loyalty for us.”

The Holiday Vendor Market will be held every other Sunday until December 17th. The Brewing Projekt also holds seasonal markets throughout the year.

