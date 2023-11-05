NWSF holds annual Fairest of the Fair gala

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair (NWSF) held it’s annual Fairest of the Fair gala on Saturday, where the next year’s fair ambassador is selected.

The 2024 Fairest of the Fair will serve as ambassador for the fair at events, parades, conventions, and at the Wisconsin State Fair. They will also participate in professional development training workshops.

2023 NWSF Fairest of the Fair, Hannah Tambornino, said the role is about building connections with the community.

“It’s really important to build community connections because our community is such a big part of the fair. So having the fair and the community as one just makes it feel like more of a home at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair,” Tambornino said.

The funds raised from the event, program sponsorship, and silent auction will be used to help fund the operational and promotional expenses, including the Fairest’s upcoming travels, crown and sash, and registration fees to compete for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs – Fairest of the Fair convention.

