Police are looking for vehicle connected to car break-in’s

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Altoona Police Department round 10:15 a.m. on November 5th Police were notified of a black Range Rover using stolen Wisconsin license plates: ASX4868 entering the City of Altoona.

The plates were stolen in Colombia County two days before.

Shortly after the alert, several cars were broken into.

Video evidence suggest that this vehicle is involved.

Several other thefts have occurred in the Eau Claire area as well.

Altoona Police is currently trying to locate the vehicle and identify the occupants.

