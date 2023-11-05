Soul and Synergy’s Creative Spirit event gives artists a space to create and collaborate

Local artists paint together.
Local artists paint together.
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One local business created an open space for artists to share ideas and collaborate.

Soul and Synergy hosted its first creative spirit event.

Artists were able to bring a project they were working on. Anything ranging from fine arts to creative writing.

The artists who attended gave feedback and advice to each other.

Melanie Ceraso, an employee at Soul and Synergy says this space is meant to be a judgment free zone for local artists to share thoughts and ideas.

“It’s actually pretty casual. I think it’s just about creating the space. People can bring a snack to share or not and just kind of form, we’re hoping to kind of build a community around, I think, intentional creativity and just to reach out and bond with each other.”

This event is open to the public and will now be a recurring event the first Sunday of each month.

