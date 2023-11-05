SportScene 13 for Saturday, October 4th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Old rivalries ignited again in WIAC football action.

UW-Stout topped UW-Eau Claire to claim the ‘War on 94′ trophy for an eighth straight season.

Number 4 ranked UW-La Crosse hung on to win in a thriller over 7th ranked UW-River Falls.

St. Croix Falls avenged their loss to Howards Grove in the 2022 state championship by defeating the Tigers in five sets to claim the 2023 WIAA Volleyball Division 3 state title.

At the WIAA Swimming and Diving Division 1 Sectionals, a trio of Chippewa Valley swimmers qualified for the state championships.

In Blugold hockey action, the men defeated Gustavus Adolphus 4-0, while the women took down St. Scholastica 8-1.

UW-Eau Claire volleyball also earned the win in their season finale, sweeping Luther 3-0.

