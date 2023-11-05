Stoughton Resettlement Assistance Program holds dinner fundraiser for Ukrainians

The Stoughton Resettlement Assistance Program held a special dinner to raise money for Ukrainian refugees who’ve moved to the area.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Stoughton Resettlement Assistance Program held a special dinner to raise money for Ukrainian refugees who’ve moved to the area.

Dayna Verstegen hosted the dinner at her home and said the new Stoughton residents are still getting used to their new homes after they fled Ukraine during Russia’s invasion last year.

The money raised Saturday night went to the new community members’ direct needs for rent, food and health care.

Verstegen said 51 Ukrainians now call Stoughton home.

The community also put together the authentic Ukrainian dinner to get to know one another and help where they can.

”They’ve left behind family, friends, pets,” she said. “It remains a really really difficult situation for them with no signs of being able to go home and be reunited with their families.”

Verstegen said they raised $3,500 selling tickets for the dinner.

She also said it was an opportunity to hear directly from Ukrainians whose loved ones are still at war, fighting for their country.

