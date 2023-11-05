Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers

The damaged truck.
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after a single vehicle crash in Vernon County Sunday morning. .

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Highway 35 in the Town of Bergen around 7:35 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle 46-year-old Joshua D. Haight of De Soto had a medical event while driving. This resulted in the vehicle crossing the road, going into the ditch and hitting a tree. Haight and the two passengers, 46-year-old Jeremy Haight and 18-year-old Kailee Haight of De Soto were hurt in the crash and were all taken to a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

