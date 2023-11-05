UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: As of 4:15 p.m. staff with the Altoona Police Department said the vehicle was stopped and the suspects were arrested. Police are still actively looking for a white Chrysler minivan with no license plates. Occupants in that vehicle are thought to have been working with people in the Range Rover.

Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.

According to the Altoona Police Department, around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified of a blank Ranger Rover using stolen Wisconsin license plates entering Altoona. The license plate is ASX4868.

The plates were stolen in Colombia County two days before. Shortly after the alert, several cars were broken into. Staff with Altoona Police said several other thefts have occurred in the Eau Claire area as well.

Altoona Police are currently trying to locate the vehicle and identify the occupants.

🔍CAN YOU HELP? 🕵️ Update as of 4:15pm: The vehicle has been stopped and the suspects arrested. There is a white... Posted by Altoona Police Department on Sunday, November 5, 2023

