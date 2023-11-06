2 people hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Wood County

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt following a 2-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 4, 2023, around 7:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 73 and County Highway U in the Town of Saratoga.

The Sheriff’s Department says investigation shows a vehicle traveling eastbound on State Highway 73 was attempting to turn northbound onto County Highway U when it was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on State Highway 73. The crash caused the eastbound vehicle to overturn onto its roof.

Both occupants of the westbound vehicle were taken to the Marshfield Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Department says.

The crash is under investigation.

