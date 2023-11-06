2 people hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Wood County

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt following a 2-vehicle crash in Wood County.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 4, 2023, around 7:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 73 and County Highway U in the Town of Saratoga.

The Sheriff’s Department says investigation shows a vehicle traveling eastbound on State Highway 73 was attempting to turn northbound onto County Highway U when it was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on State Highway 73. The crash caused the eastbound vehicle to overturn onto its roof.

Both occupants of the westbound vehicle were taken to the Marshfield Medical Center, the Sheriff’s Department says.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A vendor at the Holiday Market talks to a customer.
The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair
A beloved Girl Scout camp was set to close before a non-profit organization saved it.
Successful efforts made to preserve Girl Scout camp

Latest News

A couple of Chippewa Valley business owners shared tips and tricks for taking holiday...
Holiday decorating tips and tricks
Holiday Decorating Tips & Tricks 645AM
Holiday Decorating Tips & Tricks 615AM
Holiday Decorating Tips & Tricks 545AM