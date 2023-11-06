Altoona Public Library’s Food for Friends & Fines Food Drive gets underway

Altoona Public Library
Altoona Public Library(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Public Library’s Food for Friends & Fines Food Drive kicks off Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Altoona Public Library.

The Facebook post states, “Today kicks off our Food for Friends (& Fines) Food Drive! We are collecting non-perishable items during the month of November. Each item may waive $1 in overdue fines. Items will be donated to Altoona Compassion Coalition.

We are unable to accept opened or expired donations.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A vendor at the Holiday Market talks to a customer.
The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair
A beloved Girl Scout camp was set to close before a non-profit organization saved it.
Successful efforts made to preserve Girl Scout camp

Latest News

File photo of ambulance.
2 people hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Wood County
A couple of Chippewa Valley business owners shared tips and tricks for taking holiday...
Holiday decorating tips and tricks
Holiday Decorating Tips & Tricks 645AM
Holiday Decorating Tips & Tricks 615AM