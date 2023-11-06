Altoona Public Library’s Food for Friends & Fines Food Drive gets underway
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Public Library’s Food for Friends & Fines Food Drive kicks off Monday, according to a Facebook post from the Altoona Public Library.
The Facebook post states, “Today kicks off our Food for Friends (& Fines) Food Drive! We are collecting non-perishable items during the month of November. Each item may waive $1 in overdue fines. Items will be donated to Altoona Compassion Coalition.
We are unable to accept opened or expired donations.”
Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.