Clearwater Winter Parade to take place Dec. 1.

Clearwater Winter Parade
Clearwater Winter Parade(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clearwater Winter Parade is set to be held Dec. 1, 2023, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks.

According to a press release from the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division, a few open Parade entry spots are available. Those interested are asked to get their business or organization registered by Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

The US Postal Service is inviting patrons to bring Letters for Santa to the Parade with them, the press release says.

Additional Parade information is available HERE.

The Parade is set to broadcast on 13.2.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A vendor at the Holiday Market talks to a customer.
The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair
A beloved Girl Scout camp was set to close before a non-profit organization saved it.
Successful efforts made to preserve Girl Scout camp

Latest News

Spaghetti Spectacular (11/6/23)
Spaghetti Spectacular (11/6/23)
Noah Browning
Cumberland man accused of possessing child pornography, methamphetamine
Microbial Science Building at Universities of Wisconsin-Madison
Universities of Wisconsin unveil plan to recover $32 million cut by Republicans in diversity fight
Support Out Troops Care Package Drive (11/06/23)
Support Out Troops Care Package Drive (11/06/23)