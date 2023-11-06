Clearwater Winter Parade to take place Dec. 1.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clearwater Winter Parade is set to be held Dec. 1, 2023, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with fireworks.

According to a press release from the City of Eau Claire Recreation Division, a few open Parade entry spots are available. Those interested are asked to get their business or organization registered by Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

The US Postal Service is inviting patrons to bring Letters for Santa to the Parade with them, the press release says.

Additional Parade information is available HERE.

The Parade is set to broadcast on 13.2.

