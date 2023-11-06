Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has decided to not re-sign with the team and will instead take over as manager for the Chicago Cubs.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report the news. In a corresponding move, Chicago announced that they would be letting go of current manager David Ross.

The report was later confirmed in a press release from Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Hoyer’s statement saying, “Today we made the difficult decision to dismiss David Ross as our Major League Manager.” Hoyer goes on to say, “Going forward, our Major League team will be managed by Craig Counsell. We look forward to welcoming Craig at Wrigley Field early next week.”

According to a report from Rosenthal and the Athletic, Counsell’s contract will be a five-year deal, worth more than $40 million. The contract will make Counsell the highest paid manager in league history, passing Joe Torre’s deal with the New York Yankees from the mid-2000′s.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that the Brewers offer to Counsell was reportedly for $5.5 million a year.

Counsell has led the Brewers to the postseason five times in the past six years. Counsell’s contract with Milwaukee expired at the end of October, but the Brewers allowed him to look elsewhere. The team held out hope that it would be able to reach an agreement to resign Counsell, with Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio saying on multiple occasions the team wanted Counsell back in 2024.

Milwaukee went 92-70 this season and won the NL Central title before getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series.

Counsell took over as Milwaukee’s manager during the 2015 season after Ron Roenicke was fired. The Brewers had made a total of four playoff appearances before Counsell took over.

Formerly the longest-tenured manager in the National League, Counsell was 707-625 with the Brewers, giving him the club record for wins and games managed.

