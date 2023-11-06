Cumberland man accused of possessing child pornography, methamphetamine

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man is accused of possessing child pornography and methamphetamine.

A criminal complaint shows 41-year-old Noah Browning is charged with possession of child pornography, possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The complaint says authorities received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who was alerted from Snapchat of a photograph of suspected child pornography that was uploaded, saved or shared.

According to the complaint, authorities searched Browning’s home on Nov. 2, 2023, in Cumberland. At the home, authorities found a glass smoking device with white residue as well as bags that had a white crystalline substance inside. An additional multi-colored smoking device with burnt residue was found.

The complaint notes that the substance in the bags field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The glass smoking device with white residue also field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. The multi-colored smoking device with burnt residue field tested positive for the presence of THC.

According to the complaint, Browning said that someone sent him the image of child pornography on Kik. Browning said he saved the image and may have sent it to others during conversations online.

Browning also said there was a video of child pornography saved on his phone.

Court records show a $10,000 cash bond is set for Browning, and a court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13, 2023.

