DA: Use of deadly force by officers in Rice Lake shooting was justified

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County District Attorney says the use of deadly force by officers in a shooting last month in Rice Lake was justified and no charges will be filed.

District Attorney Brian Wright issued the decision in the officer involved shooting death of Zachary Veitch.

On Oct. 8, officers were trying to take Veitch into custody at the Riverside Arms apartment building where he lived.

Police say Veitch had stabbed one resident four to six times and had tried to stab a second before he ran to his room.

Officers tried to get him to come out, but they say he came at them with a knife.

The DA’s report says three officers fired their weapons and Veitch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright says officers acted reasonably and in self-defense.

