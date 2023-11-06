Holiday decorating tips and tricks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you holiday season lovers out there you may have already started hanging your decorations the day after Halloween or maybe you are choosing to wait, either way Hello Wisconsin’s Ellie Pomerleau spoke with a couple of Chippewa Valley business owners to get some tips and tricks on how you spruce up your holiday decor.

Patty Marten from Green Oasis gave tips on using greenery during the holidays. She said Spruce tips, Cedar, and Pine work well for holiday decor. Alecia Plaetz from Gray Area Interiors had advice on how to make your Christmas tree next level. She said using one or two of the same colors and using bigger ornaments help fill the tree.

Marten had some words of advice when it came to creating holiday arrangements using greenery.

“When you’re stocking you want to make sure you have a lot of different depth to it,” Marten said. “I love the sparkle, that’s usually my favorite. I use a lot of things out of my garden so I’ve got the dry hydrangeas in here. You always want to make sure your Spruce tips are up on the top first that will just give you the most height and then you kind of play with things and keep moving things around.”

Plaetz said another thing people should keep in mind when decorating their Christmas trees is dimension.

“Making sure you are creating that depth in the tree,” Plaetz said. “The biggest thing is when you do an artificial tree once you fluffed it or if you have a real tree there’s kind of those spaces where you feel like stuff is missing and so that’s where you start tucking in some of your pieces.”

Marten and Plaetz will be giving more decorating tips at the Deck the Halls like a Pro Holiday Decorating Seminar in the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association board room on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more details on that event click here.

