Interview: Spaghetti Spectacular

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 16th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit MACS will be held Sunday, November 12 at McDonell Central Catholic High School.

The event runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a Veterans Appreciation Program at 4 p.m.

There will also be class-sponsored themed raffle baskets, a meat and grocery raffle board, live entertainment and more.

The event is dine-in on Sunday with a menu that includes Spaghetti with homemade marinara or meat sauce, homemade garlic bread, side salad, plus dessert and beverage.

There is also a delivery lunch option Monday, November 13 within the Chippewa Falls area.

An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner is $15.00 ages 12 to adult, $10.00 ages 4 to 11 and no cost for ages three and under.

