Interview: Spaghetti Spectacular

By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 16th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular to benefit MACS will be held Sunday, November 12 at McDonell Central Catholic High School.

The event runs from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. with a Veterans Appreciation Program at 4 p.m.

There will also be class-sponsored themed raffle baskets, a meat and grocery raffle board, live entertainment and more.

The event is dine-in on Sunday with a menu that includes Spaghetti with homemade marinara or meat sauce, homemade garlic bread, side salad, plus dessert and beverage.

There is also a delivery lunch option Monday, November 13 within the Chippewa Falls area.

An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner is $15.00 ages 12 to adult, $10.00 ages 4 to 11 and no cost for ages three and under.

Spaghetti Spectacular

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A vendor at the Holiday Market talks to a customer.
The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair
A beloved Girl Scout camp was set to close before a non-profit organization saved it.
Successful efforts made to preserve Girl Scout camp

Latest News

YMCA's support the troops campaign
Interview: Support Our Troops Care Package Drive
Wisconsin Beef Council
Interview: Bringing the beef to the holiday table
Holiday Bazaar in Mondovi
Interview: “Christmas...Walk Right In” Bazaar
Junior Achievement will hold its annual Hero Gala November 15
Interview: Junior Achievement to hold Hero Gala