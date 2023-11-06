Interview: Support Our Troops Care Package Drive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is holding its annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive.

You can drop off items at all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

You can also sponsor a box by donating $25 online.

Some items to donate include food, personal care items, fun items and monetary donations.

Drop off items through Friday, November 10. Volunteers will box them up on November 11 at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.