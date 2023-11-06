Interview: Support Our Troops Care Package Drive

By Judy Clark
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is holding its annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive.

You can drop off items at all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

You can also sponsor a box by donating $25 online.

Some items to donate include food, personal care items, fun items and monetary donations.

Drop off items through Friday, November 10. Volunteers will box them up on November 11 at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Support Our Troops Care Package Drive

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A vendor at the Holiday Market talks to a customer.
The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair
A beloved Girl Scout camp was set to close before a non-profit organization saved it.
Successful efforts made to preserve Girl Scout camp

Latest News

Wisconsin Beef Council
Interview: Bringing the beef to the holiday table
Holiday Bazaar in Mondovi
Interview: “Christmas...Walk Right In” Bazaar
Junior Achievement will hold its annual Hero Gala November 15
Interview: Junior Achievement to hold Hero Gala
Saving Grace Lutheran Church is holding its annual bazaar and bake sale
Interview: Harvest Bazaar & Bake Sale