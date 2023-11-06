La Crosse Police Department partners with local community center to host a citizen academy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the last two weeks, the La Crosse Police Department has been working with the Hmong Cultural & Community Agency.

“What we have developed is a citizen’s police academy for our Hmong community. Officer Vang, who works with our department here, reached out and he solicited interest in what it would look like if we put together a citizen’s academy for our own community,” Chief Shawn Kudron of the La Crosse Police Department.

In a statement, officer Alex Vang, who also works with the Hmong agency, says the aim for the Hmong citizens police academy is to build relationships with the Hmong community and to foster a sense of understanding between the role of law enforcement and its dedication to serving all residents in the city.

“It gives us an opportunity as a police department to not only provide some information that you wouldn’t normally get to see. For example, behind the scenes how a police department works, what our philosophies are, and what’s important to us when it comes to serving our community. We also get to learn from the community we serve and we get feedback from them in person,” says Chief Kudron.

The academy not only helps the officers. It helps the community as well.

“Our community gets to see our officers in a different light, gets to really see them just as humans, who they are. This is just the job that they do to serve the La Crosse community. This has a way of kind of breaking down some of those inherent barriers at times to realize what it is that we do, how we go about our day, and what serving a community in a law enforcement or policing capacity is all about,” says Chief Kudron.

The academy began two weeks ago. The classes so far have covered topics such as investigations, defense and arrest tactics, tasers, traffic stops, and OWIs. The academy will have it’s final class on Wednesday on firearms.

The department hosts a citizens academy at least once a year. If you want more information on how to attend a future class, you can reach out to the Professional Standards Bureau at 608-789-7240.

