Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon. (Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A mother in Georgia died Saturday after she was involved in an ATV accident while on the job.

Her mother said she worked at the horse race event every year.

McKnight was riding an ATV to deliver items at the event when it flipped over and pinned her underneath.

She was there for more than a half hour before she was found.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKnight leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

