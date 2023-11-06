Windy and turning cooler Monday with our next chance at rain coming midweek

Even though the sun went down earlier today, it was a nice Sunday to be outside and enjoy dry and mild weather. Temperatures were 5-10 degrees above average with everyone enjoying temperatures in the 50s. A front stretches across Northern Wisconsin into the Dakotas tonight, while a low pressure system organizes and slides eastward. The low will track to our north into early Monday, keeping temperatures mild, as the breezes continue. Most of the showers with the front have remained to the north and that should continue, though a few may work through the area during the overnight. Lows will only be near 50. Our high temperatures come early Monday, rising a few degrees, before leveling off and some cooler air starts to arrive for the afternoon. Shifting winds to the west and northwest behind the front will pick up, leading to a windier day as clouds continue to hang on.

Mild temps cool behind the next front, with stronger winds Monday. (weau)

A ridge of high pressure centered well to the north will begin to take over Monday night into Tuesday, leading to some cooler air and lighter winds. Clouds look to remain dominant, though we may catch at least partial sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Highs will fall back to the mid 40s. As the high slides eastward, our wind flow will shift to the east and southeast, keeping clouds around on Wednesday. This will be out ahead of low pressure developing in the Central Plains with a front stretching north into Canada. The main low will track to our south, but the front will also bring our next chance to see some showers during the day. Temperatures should remain in the mid 40s. The system will be quick moving, and drier air will already be taking over into Thursday, returning sunny and breezy weather. A secondary front will be dropping down by late in the day, allowing for highs in the mid 40s yet again, before turning a little colder to end the work week. A large high pressure system will sit to the west Friday into Saturday, putting us in northwest flow. It will be dry with sun and clouds and highs closer to 40. As the ridges gradually migrates to our east into early next week, temperatures will again moderate.

