$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Hudson

A County Market in Hudson sold a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - According to a press release from Wisconsin Lottery, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold by County Market in Hudson for the Nov. 4 drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of five winning numbers (1-28-30-34-52) and the Powerball (6).

“It feels good to sell a big, winning ticket,” said County Market Store Director, Steve Troska. “It’s great for our community and it gives some enjoyment for our players to know they have a shot at winning when they buy tickets from our store.”

For more information, read the press release at Wisconsin Lottery.

