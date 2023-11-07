Book vending machine inspires students

By Michelle Stangler
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When thinking about vending machines, you may picture snacks or soda. Although, one vending machine at an elementary school is focused on education.

“I know not all kids can have books,” Todd Johnson, executive director of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, says. “Not all can afford to have these books, but when they get to receive a book, when you see it in their eyes and their eyes light up, you know you’ve made a difference,”

Meadowview Elementary now has one of seven new vending machines dispensing books for students across the Eau Claire area. They were installed this before the school year for students to start using the first day of school.

“It’s going to engage them to read and anything we can do to foster that desire to sit down and just enjoy a book (and) if a vending a machine helps with that, I’m all for it,” Johnson says.

On students birthdays, or six months before the celebrative day, students receive a token to get a free book from a vending machine. After inserting it and inputting a number, the students choose one of over 20 books.

“I just think that’s really exciting and fun to get a new book and read it,” says elementary school student Estelle Von Ruden. “It can be useful by just not having to buy a new book and getting a free book to read.”

The machine is available to the over 400 students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

”The machines are expensive, but it’s just as expensive to be filling it for multiple years in a row,” Johnson says.

That’s one of the reasons Trust Point Wealth Management Company has funded both the machine and the books.

“We don’t get enough funds to do everything we want to do. Matter of fact, we get enough funds to run like a basic education,” Johnson says noting the sponsorship was able to help educate students. “We want to keep growing our community in a very positive direction and all of this helps to strengthen and build our community.”

The power of a vending machine in the school’s library is filling the love of reading for one student.

”I really love reading,” Von Ruden says.

Her birthday is in March, so she will wait for her free book in spring.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A vendor at the Holiday Market talks to a customer.
The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair
A beloved Girl Scout camp was set to close before a non-profit organization saved it.
Successful efforts made to preserve Girl Scout camp

Latest News

Book Vending Machine Inspires Students
Book Vending Machine Inspires Students
Staffing Challenges For Police Departments
Staffing Challenges For Police Departments
La Crosse Police Dept Hosts Citizen Academy
La Crosse Police Dept Hosts Citizen Academy
SportScene 13 - Monday (11/6/23) @ 6
SportScene 13 - Monday (11/6/23) @ 6
Like many industries, law enforcement agencies across the state are experiencing challenges...
Staffing challenges for police departments