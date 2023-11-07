Book vending machine inspires students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When thinking about vending machines, you may picture snacks or soda. Although, one vending machine at an elementary school is focused on education.

“I know not all kids can have books,” Todd Johnson, executive director of the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, says. “Not all can afford to have these books, but when they get to receive a book, when you see it in their eyes and their eyes light up, you know you’ve made a difference,”

Meadowview Elementary now has one of seven new vending machines dispensing books for students across the Eau Claire area. They were installed this before the school year for students to start using the first day of school.

“It’s going to engage them to read and anything we can do to foster that desire to sit down and just enjoy a book (and) if a vending a machine helps with that, I’m all for it,” Johnson says.

On students birthdays, or six months before the celebrative day, students receive a token to get a free book from a vending machine. After inserting it and inputting a number, the students choose one of over 20 books.

“I just think that’s really exciting and fun to get a new book and read it,” says elementary school student Estelle Von Ruden. “It can be useful by just not having to buy a new book and getting a free book to read.”

The machine is available to the over 400 students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

”The machines are expensive, but it’s just as expensive to be filling it for multiple years in a row,” Johnson says.

That’s one of the reasons Trust Point Wealth Management Company has funded both the machine and the books.

“We don’t get enough funds to do everything we want to do. Matter of fact, we get enough funds to run like a basic education,” Johnson says noting the sponsorship was able to help educate students. “We want to keep growing our community in a very positive direction and all of this helps to strengthen and build our community.”

The power of a vending machine in the school’s library is filling the love of reading for one student.

”I really love reading,” Von Ruden says.

Her birthday is in March, so she will wait for her free book in spring.

