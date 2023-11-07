Chippewa Family Restaurant to hold fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Family Restaurant is set to hold a fundraiser Tuesday.

The Restaurant says on Tuesday, 100% will be donated to Jason’s Presents. The Restaurant says you can dine in or carry out from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Jason’s Presents provides children in Chippewa County with gifts at Christmas.

The program was named after Chippewa County Deputy Jazon Zunker who was killed in the line of duty in Jan. of 2008.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.