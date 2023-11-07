Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro speaks at UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Protestors marched in front of University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Memorial Union ahead of a packed house at Shannon Hall for conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

After a brief speech, Shapiro took questions from people on both sides of the political spectrum. The event is part of a speaking tour promoting free speech, but a majority of time was spent on the Israel-Hamas war. Shapiro is an ardent supporter of Israel.

There were pro-Palestinian students at the event Monday night, at one point holding a silent protest. The group does not think people with beliefs like Shapiro belong on campus, but organizers say the point of the event was to make sure all viewpoints are heard.

“Sixty-seven percent of conservatives on campus don’t feel safe to share their own opinions in class,” said Young Americans for Freedom Chairman Harrison Wells. “We wanted to bring a big conservative speaker on campus to show the school, show the UW system that conservatives are on the campus and they have every right to freedom of speech just as much as anyone else of any other political affiliation.”

The speech was sponsored by several conservative groups on campus, including Young Americans for Freedom.

Others who attended the event disagreed with what was discussed.

“It was all the lies and all the ridiculousness that I thought it would be, the only thing that I didn’t expect was all the people around me cheering it on,” said Angel Banuelos.

The speech was sponsored by several conservative groups on campus, including Young Americans for Freedom.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.