Eau Claire Veterans Services lists deals for Veterans Day

Eau Claire County Veteran Services
Eau Claire County Veteran Services(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Veterans Services is providing a list of deals for Veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Below is the list according to an Eau Claire Veterans Services Facebook post:

  • Great Clips- free haircut all day
  • Festival Foods- 12 free items with $20 purchase
  • Hy-Vee- Free breakfast 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and 15% off groceries

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023- use promo code HOMEFRONT 15 at checkout

  • Texas Roadhouse- 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. free meal voucher in the parking lot
  • Applebee’s- Free meal off the Veterans Day meal menu all day
  • Little Caesars- 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. free four slice deep dish pizza and bottle of soda
  • Chicadees- 7:00 a.m.- 2:00p.m. free anything off the menu
  • Buffalo Wild Wings-10 boneless wings and fries
  • Red Robin- Free burger and endless fries
  • Famous Daves- Free pulled pork sandwich and one side
  • Red Lobster- Free Walters Shrimp, fries and coleslaw
  • Olice Garden- Free entree
  • Denny’s- Free Grand Slam breakfast 5:00 a.m.-noon

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
File photo of ambulance.
2 people hurt following 2-vehicle crash in Wood County
Generic police lights
DA: Use of deadly force by officers in Rice Lake shooting was justified

Latest News

For first-time home buyers, purchasing a property may be challenging.
Challenges for first-time homeowners in Western Wisconsin
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (11/7/23)
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (11/7/23)
Navigating Nutrition Trends (11/7/23)
Navigating Nutrition Trends (11/7/23)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
Evers announces 2023 winners of the Vets Ready Employer Initiative