Eau Claire Veterans Services lists deals for Veterans Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Veterans Services is providing a list of deals for Veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Below is the list according to an Eau Claire Veterans Services Facebook post:

Great Clips- free haircut all day

Festival Foods- 12 free items with $20 purchase

Hy-Vee- Free breakfast 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and 15% off groceries

Friday, Nov. 10, 2023- use promo code HOMEFRONT 15 at checkout

Texas Roadhouse- 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. free meal voucher in the parking lot

Applebee’s- Free meal off the Veterans Day meal menu all day

Little Caesars- 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. free four slice deep dish pizza and bottle of soda

Chicadees- 7:00 a.m.- 2:00p.m. free anything off the menu

Buffalo Wild Wings-10 boneless wings and fries

Red Robin- Free burger and endless fries

Famous Daves- Free pulled pork sandwich and one side

Red Lobster- Free Walters Shrimp, fries and coleslaw

Olice Garden- Free entree

Denny’s- Free Grand Slam breakfast 5:00 a.m.-noon

