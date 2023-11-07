Eau Claire Veterans Services lists deals for Veterans Day
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Veterans Services is providing a list of deals for Veterans on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Below is the list according to an Eau Claire Veterans Services Facebook post:
- Great Clips- free haircut all day
- Festival Foods- 12 free items with $20 purchase
- Hy-Vee- Free breakfast 6:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and 15% off groceries
Friday, Nov. 10, 2023- use promo code HOMEFRONT 15 at checkout
- Texas Roadhouse- 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. free meal voucher in the parking lot
- Applebee’s- Free meal off the Veterans Day meal menu all day
- Little Caesars- 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. free four slice deep dish pizza and bottle of soda
- Chicadees- 7:00 a.m.- 2:00p.m. free anything off the menu
- Buffalo Wild Wings-10 boneless wings and fries
- Red Robin- Free burger and endless fries
- Famous Daves- Free pulled pork sandwich and one side
- Red Lobster- Free Walters Shrimp, fries and coleslaw
- Olice Garden- Free entree
- Denny’s- Free Grand Slam breakfast 5:00 a.m.-noon
