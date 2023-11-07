Evers announces 2023 winners of the Vets Ready Employer Initiative

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited downtown La Crosse, Wis. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, to tour...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing the 2023 winners of the Vets Ready Employer Initiative.

According to a press release from the Office of Governor Tony Evers, the award recognizes Wis. employers who have gone above and beyond in efforts to hire and support veterans and their families.

“Our nation’s heroes have given so much in service to our country and often face unique obstacles when they return home, including in finding family-supporting employment,” Evers said. “Veterans bring invaluable and tremendous assets to the workplace, and I commend these Vets Ready employers for their work to hire and support veterans. This distinction will help elevate the work of these employers and give them the competitive edge in recruiting and retaining veterans.”

The press release says 17 employers are being honored this year at events in Milwaukee and Oshkosh.

The following are the 2023 awardees, according to the press release:

Large

Gold Certification

  • Deloitte LLP, Madison
  • Oshkosh Corp., Oshkosh
  • Rockwell Automation, Milwaukee
  • TDS Telecom, Madison
  • WE Energies, Milwaukee
  • WI Physicians Services Insurance Co., Madison
  • Xcel Energy, Milwaukee

Silver Certification

  • 4imprint, Oshkosh
  • Del Monte Foods, Plover
  • Frank Beverage Group, Madison
  • Kimberly-Clark, Neenah
  • Menasha Corp., Neenah

Medium

Silver Certification

  • Kingsbury Inc., Oshkosh
  • Worthington Cylinders, Chilton

Small

Gold Certification

  • Grant County, Lancaster
  • MCC Inc., Appleton

Silver Certification

  • Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake

Additional information is available on the Department of Workforce Development’s website, HERE.

