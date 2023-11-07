Evers announces 2023 winners of the Vets Ready Employer Initiative

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing the 2023 winners of the Vets Ready Employer Initiative.

According to a press release from the Office of Governor Tony Evers, the award recognizes Wis. employers who have gone above and beyond in efforts to hire and support veterans and their families.

“Our nation’s heroes have given so much in service to our country and often face unique obstacles when they return home, including in finding family-supporting employment,” Evers said. “Veterans bring invaluable and tremendous assets to the workplace, and I commend these Vets Ready employers for their work to hire and support veterans. This distinction will help elevate the work of these employers and give them the competitive edge in recruiting and retaining veterans.”

The press release says 17 employers are being honored this year at events in Milwaukee and Oshkosh.

The following are the 2023 awardees, according to the press release:

Large

Gold Certification

Deloitte LLP, Madison

Oshkosh Corp., Oshkosh

Rockwell Automation, Milwaukee

TDS Telecom, Madison

WE Energies, Milwaukee

WI Physicians Services Insurance Co., Madison

Xcel Energy, Milwaukee

Silver Certification

4imprint, Oshkosh

Del Monte Foods, Plover

Frank Beverage Group, Madison

Kimberly-Clark, Neenah

Menasha Corp., Neenah

Medium

Silver Certification

Kingsbury Inc., Oshkosh

Worthington Cylinders, Chilton

Small

Gold Certification

Grant County, Lancaster

MCC Inc., Appleton

Silver Certification

Northwood Technical College, Rice Lake

Additional information is available on the Department of Workforce Development’s website, HERE.

