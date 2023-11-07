Interview: Eau Claire Children’s Theatre

By Judy Clark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol-Broadway Version” November 10-12, and “The Boxcar Children” November 11 at the Pablo Center.

With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!”, Ebenezer Scrooge is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. This spectacular Broadway version of the classic holiday story features music by Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens.

The Holiday Silent Auction will be held in the lobby.

Times are November 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and November 11 and 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Generations of young readers have cherished the spirited Depression-era adventures of The Boxcar Children. Orphaned, the children discover the rewards and perils of life on the run, as well as the joy of keeping their family together.

It will be performed at 10 a.m. on November 11.

Pablo Center Ticket information for The Boxcar Children
Pablo Center Ticket information for A Christmas Carol

