Interview: Navigating nutrition trends

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hy-Vee dietitian Dani Matthies talks about navigating internet trends when it comes to the latest nutrition fad.

Three of today’s popular trends are cottage cheese, chia seeds, and alternative sweeteners.

Cottage Cheese

Move over Greek yogurt! It’s time for cottage cheese to shine. Say what you want about the texture, with a neutral flavor that can go sweet or savory, this oldie is lending itself to all sorts of new recipes. Throw it into a savory dish like salad and omelets, or try your hand at the ever-popular cottage cheese ice cream. What dietitians love is the high protein content to help you feel full and satisfied. Plus several B vitamins, including B12, riboflavin (B2) and niacin (B3) important for energy metabolism, nerve function and healthy skin. Concerned about the sodium content in cottage cheese? Compare brands of cottage cheese to choose the one that’s lower in sodium, or focus on serving size and pay attention to how often you eat it.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds have gained popularity in recent years for their impressive nutrient profile and versatility – particularly when it comes to promoting gut and heart health. Worth the hype? We think so! Chia seeds contain soluble fiber, which can help promote regular bowel movements, prevent constipation, and support a healthy digestive system. Chia seeds are also associated with heart health benefits due to their ALA omega-3 fatty acid content, which reduces inflammation and can improve cholesterol levels. Try adding a tablespoon to your yogurt or oatmeal. Blend in a smoothie. Add to muffins, pancake, or waffle batter. Or if you also love a good salad, mix chia seeds into your favorite dressing and drizzle on top. Just be sure to drink plenty of water for all that extra fiber!

Allulose

From monk fruit to the intriguing world of sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners, what’s actually the best way to sweeten? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer, but allulose is an increasingly popular option that’s also a really good one! Naturally occurring in jackfruit, figs, and raisins, allulose can be used as a 1:1 substitute for table sugar to lessen the calories. It has no effect on blood sugar, making it a great choice for those with diabetes, and unlike other alternative sweeteners which contain sugar alcohols, allulose has not been shown to cause any gastrointestinal discomfort either.

Throughout the month of November, Hy-Vee is offering complimentary hemoglobin A1C screenings.

Hemoglobin A1C is a blood test that helps provide information about an individual’s average levels of blood glucose over a 2- to 3-month period.

Limited screening spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

