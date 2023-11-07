Local food bank hopes for more venison through Wisconsin DNR program

Freezer at the Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, WI
Freezer at the Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, WI(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It is that time of the year again where Wisconsinites are hitting the woods on the hunt for deer.

It also the time that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking everyone to consider donating deer.

Officials said since the program’s start in 2000, there have been 98,000 deer donated that has totaled in more than 3.9 million pounds of venison.

“Those donations have really declined,” said Suzanne Becker, the executive director for the Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire. “I looked up the stats. And through September this year, we have served as many people as we served all of last year. So there’s a lot of families that are struggling right now.”

She said she saw the decrease in venison making it to the freezer at the food bank in recent years.

“We have not seen a lot come through there. And it’s at a time when meat is expensive and not readily available to our folks. So it would be a wonderful thing to receive some more of those donations,” said Becker.

There is a process for donating deer. It starts with registering the deer.

Then depending on which county the deer comes from, it will need to get tested for chronic wasting disease.

After testing the deer for CWD, you can go to a designated meat processor. They will distribute the venison to food banks and food pantries. Remember to call ahead first.

The processor will not distribute the venison without getting the testing results first.

Becker hopes more hunters will consider taking part in helping feed families in need this season.

“if they can use it to feed their own families, that’s wonderful. If they have extra and would take it to a processor to be donated, that’s wonderful to be able to share that with other families.”

If you would like to also help with a monetary donation for the Wisconsin DNR Deer Donation Program, click here. You could also do it through your Go Wild account online.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

