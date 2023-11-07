Man hurt following single-vehicle crash in Monroe County

TOWN OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt following a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County Sunday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 5, 2023, at 7:01 p.m., authorities received a report of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near County Highway PC in the Town of Portland.

The Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Andrew Pederson of La Crosse was traveling west on State Highway 33 when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Pederson was thrown from the vehicle and was flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse due to the injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

