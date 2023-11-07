Man hurt following single-vehicle crash in Monroe County

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PORTLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt following a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County Sunday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 5, 2023, at 7:01 p.m., authorities received a report of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near County Highway PC in the Town of Portland.

The Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Andrew Pederson of La Crosse was traveling west on State Highway 33 when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Pederson was thrown from the vehicle and was flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse due to the injuries he suffered in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A vendor at the Holiday Market talks to a customer.
The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair
A beloved Girl Scout camp was set to close before a non-profit organization saved it.
Successful efforts made to preserve Girl Scout camp

Latest News

Staffing Challenges For Police Departments
Staffing Challenges For Police Departments
La Crosse Police Dept Hosts Citizen Academy
La Crosse Police Dept Hosts Citizen Academy
SportScene 13 - Monday (11/6/23) @ 6
SportScene 13 - Monday (11/6/23) @ 6
Like many industries, law enforcement agencies across the state are experiencing challenges...
Staffing challenges for police departments