Menards serving as toy drive drop site

Photo of a Menards storefront.
Local Menards stores will serve as toy drive drop sites for local non-profit organizations.(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menards announces they are serving as a toy drive drop site.

According to a press release from the company, drop boxes are located near the exit doors of all stores to collect new, unwrapped toys now through the end of Nov.

These toys will be distributed by a local non-profit organization.

For more information, contact Menards Spokesperson Jeff Abbott at (715) 876-4086 or jabbott@menard-inc.com, or the General Manager of your local Menards store.

