The Menomonie Area Senior Center seeks volunteers to give caregivers a break

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A respite program for people living with dementia offered at a Menomonie senior center is looking for volunteers to help give caregivers a break.

The Executive Director of the Menomonie Area Senior Center, Donna Collins, said they need volunteers to help out with participants in their Dementia Adult Day program which is held Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Collins said they are searching for volunteers that will help participants with activities such as puzzles and crafts.

“The senior center runs largely on volunteers,” Collins said. “We don’t have a lot of income to pay staff although we do have some excellent staff members, including two program managers. Volunteers are always welcome, especially those with the fondness for seniors and seniors with challenges.”

Collins said people interested in volunteering at the senior center for that program or in general can stop by their office at 1412 6th Street East in Menomonie to pick up an application.

As for the DADs program, there is a cost for participation. Collins said it costs $11 per hour for that program and $7 an hour for their general Day Services program that runs Monday through Friday. For more information about the Menomonie Area Senior Center and its programs click here.

