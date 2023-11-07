Next front brings a few shower chances by Wednesday with seasonable temperatures

Cooler air continues to arrive early tonight, behind the passage of a cold front earlier in the day. Clouds are also dominant, and will remain through the night. The strong, gusty winds have already started to diminish and they will be fairly light overnight as temperatures drop down into the mid-upper 30s. A high pressure system will be positioned to our north on Tuesday, allowing for winds to gradually turn more to the east, while remaining fairly light. Clouds will continue to hang tough, though some breaks may develop in the afternoon while seasonable temperatures in the 40s can be expected.

High pressure sits to the north while the next low takes shape in the Plains. (weau)

Clouds will continue to dominate through Wednesday as low pressure slides well to our south, while a weak upper trough slides into the Upper Midwest. We should already star to see scattered showers arrive Tuesday night as lift increases out ahead of the trough. In fact, this may be our best chance to see some rain from this next system, as any shower activity on Wednesday looks to be quite isolated. Another front to the west may be enough to keep a stray shower around through the afternoon but again they look few and far between. Highs will again be in the mid 40s. Behind the front, a large high pressure system out west will then take over, allowing for mainly dry weather to carry us through the end of the work week. It will also cool down a bit more, with highs staying in the low 40s Thursday and Friday, when a stray flurry may be in the air. The high will weaken as it works through the Plains and then over the Midwest into the weekend, but will keep our weather dry. Temperatures will also have a chance to slowly moderate, reaching a bit higher in the 40s by Sunday. Most indications put us back in southwesterly flow next week which would likely bring another warm up to the region with highs returning to the milder 50s.

