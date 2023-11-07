Next front brings a few shower chances by Wednesday with seasonable temperatures

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Darren Maier
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler air continues to arrive early tonight, behind the passage of a cold front earlier in the day. Clouds are also dominant, and will remain through the night. The strong, gusty winds have already started to diminish and they will be fairly light overnight as temperatures drop down into the mid-upper 30s. A high pressure system will be positioned to our north on Tuesday, allowing for winds to gradually turn more to the east, while remaining fairly light. Clouds will continue to hang tough, though some breaks may develop in the afternoon while seasonable temperatures in the 40s can be expected.

High pressure sits to the north while the next low takes shape in the Plains.
High pressure sits to the north while the next low takes shape in the Plains.(weau)

Clouds will continue to dominate through Wednesday as low pressure slides well to our south, while a weak upper trough slides into the Upper Midwest. We should already star to see scattered showers arrive Tuesday night as lift increases out ahead of the trough. In fact, this may be our best chance to see some rain from this next system, as any shower activity on Wednesday looks to be quite isolated. Another front to the west may be enough to keep a stray shower around through the afternoon but again they look few and far between. Highs will again be in the mid 40s. Behind the front, a large high pressure system out west will then take over, allowing for mainly dry weather to carry us through the end of the work week. It will also cool down a bit more, with highs staying in the low 40s Thursday and Friday, when a stray flurry may be in the air. The high will weaken as it works through the Plains and then over the Midwest into the weekend, but will keep our weather dry. Temperatures will also have a chance to slowly moderate, reaching a bit higher in the 40s by Sunday. Most indications put us back in southwesterly flow next week which would likely bring another warm up to the region with highs returning to the milder 50s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona Police are looking for a vehicle they believe is connected to car break-ins.
UPDATE: Police stop Range Rover, still looking for white minivan
The damaged truck.
Truck crashes into tree injuring passengers
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
A vendor at the Holiday Market talks to a customer.
The Brewing Projekt’s Holiday Market and Vendor Fair
A beloved Girl Scout camp was set to close before a non-profit organization saved it.
Successful efforts made to preserve Girl Scout camp

Latest News

First Alert Weather @ Four (11/6/23)
First Alert Weather @ Four (11/6/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/06/23)
13 First Alert Forecast (11/06/23)
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
Windy and turning cooler Monday with our next chance at rain coming midweek
First Alert Forecast Nov 6th 6AM