FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - The Fall Creek Police Department is informing the public of a sex offender that is living in Fall Creek.

According to the Village of Fall Creek Police Department, 54-year-old Shawn Foss is living at 325 East Railroad Avenue.

The Police Department says in 2001, Foss was convicted of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child.

