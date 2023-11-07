Staffing challenges for police departments

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Like many industries, law enforcement agencies across the state are experiencing challenges filling job openings.

This comes as local police departments are actively hiring. From patrolling the streets to protecting the peace, law enforcement has a variety of responsibilities. But when people leave, whether from retirement, injuries, or something else, replacing some of those positions can be a challenge.

“Law enforcement is a challenging job,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said. “It’s challenging hours. It’s challenging work. So, it takes a special person to want to do that.”

“Policing in general has seen a decline in applicants,” Ben Frederick, a lieutenant with the Eau Claire Police Department said. “So, we are continuing to have these processes to make sure that we’re getting enough qualified applicants to apply for our positions.”

The Eau Claire Police Department currently has nine openings, but Frederick said the hiring process can take time.

“When we do hire officers, they don’t make an immediate impact on our staffing,” Frederick said. “They have to attend the basic recruit school and then they transition to our police department where they undergo a police officer training program, which is another four months of training. So, when we do hire someone, it’s the better part of a year before we determine whether or not they’re ready to serve on their own.”

At the Chippewa Falls Police Department, there are three positions open, but Kelm said they won’t take anyone to fill them.

“Integrity, compassion, commitment, those are our values. So, we’re looking for people with those core values,” Kelm said. “We have not lowered our standards. So, we have had processes where we have hired nobody.”

As the departments look to fill those positions, Frederick said they will continue to staff the shifts needed while searching for the next members of the police department.

“We’re able to absorb the vacancies that we have by posting overtime. We do have minimum staffing requirements for each shift to ensure that we are putting the necessary amount of people out on the road to serve our community.”

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is currently in an active hiring process. The next hiring process for the Eau Claire Police Department starts in early December.

