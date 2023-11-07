Wisconsin Senate votes to declare preborn babies as “dependents” for taxes purposes

Wisconsin Senate
Wisconsin Senate(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Senate voted 20-11 to pass increases for the amount of tax deduction available for a dependent and allow a preborn baby, in whom a heartbeat has been detected, to be claimed as a “dependent” for tax purposes.

Senate Bill 344 is one of four bills in the “Embrace Them Both” package. Senate Bill 343 defines abortion as the intentional killing of an unborn baby, Senate Bill 345 allows for $1,000,000 a year to Choose Life Wisconsin, Inc. to be distributed in grants of up to $50,000 to Wisconsin’s amazing pregnancy care centers, and Senate Bill 346 allocates $5,000,000 in a biennium to be distributed by the Department of Children and Families to established adoption agencies, which will then give grants to qualified Wisconsin families seeking to adopt a child in Wisconsin. The Senate has now passed all four of the bills.

The Senate also passed for first consideration Senate Joint Resolution 54, which would amend the state constitution prohibiting the state, any agency of the state, or any unit or agency of local government from ordering places of worship to close during a declared emergency, including a health emergency. The bill will need to pass in the Assembly this session and then pass again in both houses in the next legislative session. After that happens, the proposal would be put on a statewide ballot for the people of Wisconsin to vote. The vote today in the Senate was 21-10, along party lines.

