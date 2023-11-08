2 suspects in custody following string of vehicle break-ins in Eau Claire County

Demitrius Major (left) and Kawan Robinson (right)
Demitrius Major (left) and Kawan Robinson (right)(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects are in custody following a string of vehicle break-ins in Eau Claire County.

A criminal complaint shows 18-year-old Demitrius Major of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. is charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, identity theft - financial gain, concealing stolen property, and misdemeanor theft.

The criminal complaint also shows 17-year-old Kawan Robinson of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. is charged with identity theft - financial gain - ptac, as a party to a crime, concealing stolen property ptac, as a party to a crime, and misdemeanor theft - ptac, as a party to a crime.

According to a complaint, authorities report that on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, around 10:47 a.m., authorities received multiple vehicle break-ins that resulted in stolen purses at the Hobbs Sports Center at 2300 Spooner Avenue, in Altoona. Authorities also received reports on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, around 12:35 p.m., of several vehicle break-ins at Hobbs Ice Center at 915 Menomonie Street, in Eau Claire. Lastly, authorities received reports of additional vehicle break-ins at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center at 3456 Craig Road, in Eau Claire.

The complaint says authorities conducted a pursuit on the suspect vehicle believed to have been connected to the string of vehicle break-ins. During the pursuit the driver started to throw items out of the vehicle which belonged to some of the victims, including driver’s licenses along with stolen debit and credit cards.

According to the complaint, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Major while the other occupant was identified as Robinson.

Court records show a $100,000.00 is set for Major, and a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14, 2023.

Court records show a $25,000 Cash Bond is set for Robinson, and a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 14, 2023.

