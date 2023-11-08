Costco in Eau Claire to now open Nov. 30

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Costco in Eau Claire is now anticipated to open on Nov. 30, 2023.

A representative with Costco announced their grand opening is now scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

The warehouse chain was initially set to open its doors in Eau Claire on Nov. 22, 2023.

According to the Costco representative, the original date had to be changed due to construction delays.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.