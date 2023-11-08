DNR encouraging public to report black bear den locations

Wisconsin black bear dens
Wisconsin black bear dens(CREDIT: Wisconsin DNR)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging the public to report any black bear den locations across Wis.

The reason being is to help with an ongoing study on black bear reproduction in Wis., according to a press release from the DNR.

“The reports we receive from the public are an essential piece of this project,” Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, DNR Large Carnivore and Elk Research Scientist, said. “Obviously, people don’t find bear dens every day, so it is important that people report them to us when they find them. Den reports help us meet sample size requirements for the study, which will increase the accuracy of black bear population estimates.”

The public is encouraged to report as much information about occupied black bear dens as possible without approaching or disturbing the dens, the press release says.

To report a known black bear den, visit the DNR’s black bear den submission form, HERE.

Additional information is available in the press release from the DNR, HERE.

