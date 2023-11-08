EPA Administrator visits Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As part of President Biden’s Investing in Rural America series, a member of his cabinet toured a farm which made Eau Claire the horseradish capitol of the world.

Huntsinger Farms, the world’s largest grower and processor of horseradish, played host to the state’s agriculture leaders on Wednesday.

“This is important as an opportunity for us to talk about some of the things we’ve invested in with regard to our solar, our water retention pond, some of the things we’re doing naturally with our crop rotation and really leaning in to regenerative agriculture,” President of Silver Spring Foods and Huntsinger Farms. Eric Rygg said.

Rygg took Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator, Michael Regan, on a tour of his family’s farm where 9 million pounds of horseradish is processed every year.

“Just the amazing narrative that he (Rygg) gave to us just talking about the importance of sustainability, renewable energy, soil chemistry and health, it just shows that what’s good for the economy can be good for the planet,” Regan said.

On the tour, Rygg highlighted the solar panels that were installed just three years ago.

“It generates about 135,000 kilowatt hours per year, saves us between $10,000 and $12,000 in energy bills, and it generates about 20% of our energy usage on the farm,” Rygg said.

The investment in solar energy on Huntsinger Farms and other sustainable farming practices across Wisconsin is made possible in part by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“As we invest these billions of dollars from this historic legislation into our communities, it’s important that we talk to the people on the ground and make sure those investments get to the places that they should,” Regan said.

In a roundtable discussion with the state’s agriculture leaders, the EPA Administrator also emphasized the importance of having the next generation of farmers at the table.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.