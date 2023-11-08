Federal grand jury charges 2 La Crosse men with drug crimes involving cocaine and fentanyl

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A federal grand jury sitting in Madison charges two La Crosse men with drug crimes involving cocaine and fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Louis Ray of La Crosse, Wis., is charged with three counts of distributing cocaine and four counts of distributing fentanyl.

35-year-old Timothy Cannon of La Crosse, Wis., is charged with four counts of distributing fentanyl and one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

These offenses are alleged to have occurred between April 19 and July 6 of 2023.

