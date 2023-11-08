Interview: Gatsby’s Gala at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The 9th Annual Gatsby’s Gala will be held Saturday, November 11 at UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center.

Robert Baca, Professor of Music and Director of Jazz Studies at UW-Eau Claire talks about the annual party that will whisk you back to the roaring 20′s.

It includes big band music with Baca leading two of the jazz ensembles.

Gatsby’s Gala is a fundraiser for the UW-Eau Claire Jazz Studies scholarship program to offer students expanded opportunities to excel in jazz studies.

