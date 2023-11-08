Interview: The Menomonie Singers Fall Concerts

By Judy Clark
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Singers will hold their fall concerts with the theme is Empowerment.

The choir will honor Veterans to reflect Veterans Day, November 11.

A November 11 concert will be held at 2 pm at First Lutheran Church in New Richmond.

On November 12, the Singers will perform the same concert in Menomonie at Our Savior’s Lutheran at 2 pm.

While these performances carry no ticket fee, the suggested donation is $10.

The Menomonie Singers

