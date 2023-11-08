La Crosse Chamber of Commerce’s First Friend Program success leads to program expansion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Chamber of Commerce is looking to add more businesses to its First Friend Program.

For a fee, the program helps local businesses connect with the community through programs and events. The program began in 2019 and it was the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

“We built the First Friend Newcomer Connection Program as a response to area employers coming to us with workforce challenges, particularly in the realms of workforce talent attraction and talent retention. We worked with some of our major employers to create a program and build some services to help their job candidates in new hires, especially those who are relocating from outside the area, who have no familiarity with the coulee region,” says La Crosse Chamber of Commerce workforce strategies director, Beth Franklin.

Some of the businesses involved include Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Kwik Trip, and Trane Technologies.

“We’ve had about 26 employers use the program and the program has really grown by word of mouth over the last five years. We’re ready to celebrate that. Our investors believe in the program and have helped put us in a position where we’ve been able to expand to serve more companies,” says Franklin.

Gundersen Health System director for talent and recruitment strategy, Chet Doering, says the program helps build a relationship between organizations and people who are new to the area.

“The First Friend Program looks to bridge newcomers and make them feel like they’re neighbors. That’s such a special aspect of it. We understand that for individuals to want to work and play here, they really need to see a comprehensive view of community,” says Doering.

Franklin says there is still more to be done with the project.

“We want to serve all different types of employers. Right now, we primarily serve large employers, but more and more smaller employers are starting to use the program. This program works for our large employers who bring in numerous company or numerous individuals from outside the area. But it also works for smaller companies who only bring in one or two individuals to work for them from outside the area,” says Franklin.

The chamber will host two informational sessions for business professionals to learn about how their company can utilize the First Friend Program next week.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.