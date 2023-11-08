New Auburn School District hosts annual Family Reading Night

By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW AUBURN, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual event in New Auburn returned Tuesday, and its focus is reading.

The New Auburn Elementary School turned off its lights for kids to GLOW Read a Book.

The theme of this year’s Family Reading Night was glow in the dark, and the goal was to promote reading using fun activities and games.

Kids in 4k-5th grade were able to participate in 5 rotations that covered reading, crafts, stem, physical activity, and music.

The New Auburn Elementary Reading Interventionist says the event is not only a great way for the school district to get involved in the community, it also illustrates the importance of reading.

“We can escape through a different world when we get into a book and we can just find that love and passion through reading,” Brandon Baldry said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re a struggling reader, we can still find joy in that and can connect it to our daily lives.”

Those who participated in the event were treated to a free meal, door prizes, and a gift basket raffle.

